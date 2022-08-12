Flag ceremony to be held for fallen Deputy Peery

COLORADO SPRINGS — A flag raising ceremony will be held at 9:00 a.m. Friday to honor the life of El Paso County Deputy Andrew Peery, who was killed in the line of duty.

Deputy Peery’s memorial reflects the person he was to the community he served. Flowers, thank you notes and balloons all covered Peery’s memorial this week.

Losing a hero in the community is never easy, Peery was a man gone too soon.

“Any time an event like this happens, I come down and place flowers and pay my respects but law enforcement, people need to treat them with more respect. They put their lives out there every day,” said Linda Bachmeier, a Colorado Springs resident.

The ceremony will take place outside the El Paso County Sheriff’s office. Perry’s funeral service will take place on Monday at New Life Church at 11:00 a.m. We will have live coverage on News5.

If you cannot make it to the funeral service, but want to still pay your respects, you can stop by Friday’s flag raising ceremony.

