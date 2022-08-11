Deputy Andrew Peery funeral and procession information

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The arrangements for Deputy Andrew Peery's funeral and procession have been set.

The service will start at 11:00 am on Monday, August 15th. The law enforcement service with full honors will honor the life and mourn the loss of Deputy Peery.

The service is open to the public and will be located at the New Life Church located at 11025 Voyager Parkway in Colorado Springs.

Immediately following the service an emergency vehicle procession will depart from the church. El Paso County Sheriffs' department is inviting the Colorado Springs community to line the procession route.

See route below:

Colorado Springs Police Department

At 10:00 am a convoy carrying Deputy Peery and his family will arrive at the church and be escorted in by an EPSO Mounted unit and Honor Guard. After Peery and family members are inside the church sanctuary, seating will begin for all others in attendance.

If you plan on attending, please see the parking map below.

Colorado Springs Police Department

New Life Church will also provide a live stream of the service. The URL for this live stream can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/4t26vfv3

