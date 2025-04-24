Five free brand-new books for students at Avondale Elementary

AVONDALE — To improve student literacy, KOAA News5, along with the Scripps Howard Fund, partnered with several schools across southern Colorado for the If You Give A Child A Book Campaign.

The campaign provides students with free books to take home. Each donation goes to helping students learn to read at a higher level.

This year, News5 has partnered with six elementary schools in southern Colorado, including Avondale Elementary.

On Wednesday, students of all grade levels at Avondale Elementary attended the book fair and were able to pick out books they wanted to read.

Students in Ms. Stevens' class explored the bookcases looking for their next read.

“I got Dog Man Fetch 22 and the Couch Potato,” one student said.

Students got to pick out five brand-new books that they thought were the most intriguing and take them home for free.

“Me, my dad, and sisters love Alice and Wonderland so I am glad I picked it,” a first grade student said.

Eleanor Sheahan

Lillianna Phillabaum is in first grade at Avondale Elementary. She said reading is one of her favorite activities and she is excited about her new books.

“My favorite books are action books because I feel like they are just more fun,” Lillianna said.

She said the best spot to read is in a quiet place.

“It is where I can focus more,” Lillianna said.

The goal of the campaign is to inspire students to read more outside of school and advance student literacy.

