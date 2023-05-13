First responders rescue man from water near Cave of the Winds Friday evening

MANITOU SPRINGS, COLORADO — Multiple agencies performed a swift water rescue near Cave of the Winds Friday evening, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

The high-angle, swift water rescue happened at Williams Canyon, located adjacent to Cave of the Winds in Manitou Springs.

According to the fire department, they assisted the Manitou Springs Fire Department, and El Paso County Search and Rescue in helping a man who was trapped by moving water in the canyon.

The man was in an area surrounded by water and couldn't find a good way to get out, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department. The man was rescued by agencies on the scene.

At this time, it is unclear if the man sustained any injuries in this incident.

____

