First responders rescue a woman who fell through the ice at a Pueblo West pond

PUEBLO COUNTY — First responders helped rescue a 63-year-old woman who fell through the ice at a Pueblo West pond while trying to rescue her dog, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

It happened around 11 a.m. Wednesday at Cattail Crossing Pond, which is located near the intersection of South McCulloch Boulevard and South Joe Martinez Boulevard.

Deputies say they assisted the Pueblo West Fire Department in getting a rescue rope around the woman, whose name is not being released. From there, first responders were able to pull her to safety.

The dog was also safely rescued.

Due to cold temperatures, the woman was taken to the hospital for precautionary measures. The sheriff's office says she was treated and released.

The sheriff's office warns you to be careful going onto ice because it can be unpredictable and unstable. They say although the surface can appear to be solid, underlying layers could break.

If you walk your pet near water, the sheriff's office says to put them on a leash so they don't wander onto ice. If your pet or someone does fall through ice, don't rush to help them, but call 9-1-1 for help.

