First ever Colorado Outdoor Strategy launched

COLORADO SPRINGS — Governor Jared Polis just launched the first-ever Colorado Outdoors Strategy.

“It's important to make sure that we have a vision for conservation and outdoor recreation, climate resilience, agriculture, really make sure we can deploy and use and protect our outdoors in a way where it benefits us and generations to come,” said Polis

The Outdoors Strategy is considered more than a document and instead a needed resource.

“Here in Colorado, the outdoors isn't just something we enjoy on the weekends. It is who we are. It's our brand, our identity, so important to our economy, sometimes our therapy,” said Colorado’s Director of Outdoor Recreation Industry, Connor Hall.

The strategy is linked online to data and resources to put ideas into action.

Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) has created a five year $50 million funding source to support local and regional outdoors advocates implement ideas and programs.

“That is a huge dollar amount, and that's for the next five years, so that the things that these local communities, including Pikes Peak Region, have envisioned can actually happen,” said Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance Executive Director Becky Leinweber.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife will oversee the strategy in support of local and regional groups.

Click here to see the strategyand resource links.

_





Colorado Springs students react to Trump's involuntary collection of defaulted student loans The U.S. Department of Education announced Monday that it will begin collections on defaulted loans starting May 5. We spoke to local students about their feelings on the call. Local students react to involuntary collection of defaulted student loans

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.