First DUI enforcement period of 2025 begins Thursday in Colorado

COLORADO — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will be supporting the Colorado State Patrol and more than 70 local law enforcement agencies in a DUI enforcement period from Thursday until January 22.

This is part of The Heat Is On Winter Blitz DUI enforcement period, where drivers may see the following to remove impaired drivers from Colorado roads:



saturation patrols

sobriety checkpoints

additional law enforcement officers on duty

According to CDOT, there were 203 deaths on Colorado roads that involved impaired driving in 2024, which accounted for 30% of all traffic deaths last year.

CDOT says this is an 11% decrease from the lowest reported number of deaths involving impaired drivers, which was in 2019.

The counties with the highest number of deaths involving impaired drivers last year are below:



El Paso - 26

Adams - 25

Weld - 24

Denver - 18

“Despite so many sober alternatives, there were more than 14,000 DUI arrests in our state last year,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Colorado law enforcement remains dedicated to removing impaired drivers from our roads. Don’t ruin your wintertime fun with a DUI or life-altering crash. Ensure a sober ride home is always part of your plans.”

According to CDOT, last year's Winter Blitz enforcement resulted in more than 450 DUI arrests in Colorado.

“Driving under the influence of alcohol and cannabis impairs reaction time and drastically increases the chance of a crash or serious injury. Don’t risk a DUI arrest or crash, choose a sober ride,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “Prioritize safety this year. Colorado motorists, passengers and pedestrians are counting on you to make responsible choices behind the wheel.”

CDOT also reminds drivers that a new law in Colorado prohibits drivers from using a mobile electronic device while driving.

WATCH: New Hands-Free Law in Colorado aims to reduce distracted driving accidents

According to CDOT, the next DUI enforcement period will be from February 6 to February 12. For more information about The Heat Is On campaign, visit CDOT's website.

