First babies of 2025 born in Colorado Springs and Pueblo Wednesday

SOUTHERN COLORADO — UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central in Colorado Springs and UCHealth Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo welcomed their first babies of 2025!

According to UCHealth, Memorial Hospital Central welcomed the first baby in Colorado Springs, a girl named Arizeth Aguinaga, at 1:06 a.m. She weighs six pounds, five ounces and is the daughter of Jennifer Hiracheta and Sergio Aguinaga of Texas.

UCHealth

UCHealth says the two were driving with Sergio's parents to Denver for a planned vacation when Jennifer went into unexpected labor in Colorado Springs.

UCHealth

Last year, more than 5,200 babies were born at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and UCHealth Memorial Hospital North. UCHealth said it was a record that surpassed 2022 when 5,030 babies were delivered.

At UCHealth Parkview Medical Center, the first baby of the year in Pueblo was a girl named Kehlani Villarreal, who was born at 5:03 a.m. She is the daughter of Erica Soto Sanchez and Carlos Villarreal of Pueblo. Kehlani weighs four pounds, 11 ounces, and measures 17.5 inches.

UCHealth

Last year, 1,666 babies were born at UCHealth Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo.

