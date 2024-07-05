Fireworks inspection ⎯ Safety before the show in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Fireworks shows on July 4th are dependent on an okay from fire departments.

In Colorado Springs an inspector from the Fire Marshal’s office checks every launch site and is on scene throughout the show.

“We're very, very involved in that process,” said Deputy Fire Marshal, Kris Cooper.

Inspectors check for licensing, insurance, and then the safety plan.

When fireworks go up, there is also a requirement to know where they could come down.

“They show where their fallout zone is,” said Cooper, “Depending on the size of the fireworks dictates the size of the fallout zone. That fallout zone cannot have any spectators in it. It has to be free of combustibles.”

There is a reason a lot of fireworks shows happen over locations like parks and golf courses.

Those areas are irrigated, and it lowers the fire danger.

Inspectors are on the scene through the show and can call it off if unexpected things like sudden wind increase risk.

