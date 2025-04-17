Firefighters work to contain two small wildfires in Pueblo County following a fire near Fowler

Update as of 5:45 p.m.:

The Daniel Road Fire has grown to 43 acres and is burning in the Arkansas River Bottom.

Pueblo County Sheriff has not released the fire's containment percentage.

Previous coverage:

A fire near 38th Lane and Daniel Road, now known as the Daniel Road Fire, has crews working hard.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, the fire has burned at least 38 acres, and no containment numbers have been released.

The other wildfire near Highway 50 and Nyberg Road broke out this evening, but as of 4:45 p.m., crews had the fire 100% contained.

KOAA News5

It only burned one quarter of an acre, and crews are "mopping up" the scene.

Red Flag Warnings are in full effect in Pueblo County on Thursday.

In addition to the two fires, Pueblo County has been working to put out a fire burning near Fowler.

These are ongoing situations, and News5 will update this story when more information becomes available.

Baca and Pueblo Counties use Rave to reach community members during an emergency. To sign up for Rave in Baca County, visit Baca County's website. To sign up for cell phone emergency alerts in Pueblo County, visit the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office website.

