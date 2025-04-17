Multiple agencies respond to the 67Lane Fire near Pueblo/Otero County line southwest of Fowler

PUEBLO COUNTY — Multiple agencies are currently responding to a fire burning southwest of Fowler, Colorado, near the Otero and Pueblo County line.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, the fire is located near the intersection of 67th Lane and Garnett Road.

As of 1:35 p.m., the fire is currently 20 acres in size. Agencies on scene are reporting a mix of timber and grass burning in the area with sustained winds of around 30 miles per hour.

Several Pueblo County Fire agencies are responding to a wildland fire near 67th Lane & Garnett Rd. Agencies assisting are Pueblo West, Pueblo Rural, Pueblo County Sheriff's Emergency Services, Beulah Fire and Pueblo Chemical Depot. pic.twitter.com/LBHwZqJoQt — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) April 17, 2025

The sheriff's office says that no structures at threatened at this time and no evacuations have been issued since publishing this article. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene.

Baca and Pueblo Counties use Rave to reach community members during an emergency. To sign up for Rave in Baca County, visit Baca County's website. To sign up for cell phone emergency alerts in Pueblo County, visit the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office website.

