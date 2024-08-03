Firefighters slowly gain upper hand in battle to contain Colorado wildfires

DENVER — Firefighters are slowly starting to gain the upper hand in the battle to contain four major wildfires that broke out last week on Colorado’s Front Range.

The Alexander Mountain Fire in Larimer County, the Stone Canyon Fire in Boulder County, the Quarry Fire in Jefferson County, and the Lake Shore Fire in Boulder County have destroyed more than 30 homes and charred over 10,000 acres. Still, some evacuations have been lifted as containment has grown.

The thousands of evacuees are now focusing on possible re-entry into their neighborhoods in the coming days. Most people forced to leave their homes when the Stone Canyon Fire near Lyons flared up have returned home. However, some areas are still within the evacuation zone.

Here's the latest on the wildfires burning in Colorado. This information will be continuously updated:

🟥 9,530 acres

🟥 5% contained

🟥 25 homes and 20 outbuildings destroyed, 4 homes damaged

🟥 5,200 people evacuated

🟥 No injuries reported

🟥 Cause unknown

The nearly 10,000-acre Alexander Mountain Fire, the largest of the wildfires burning in the state, was first reported at around 10:38 a.m. Monday, July 29, west of the Sylvan Dale Guest Ranch, Retreat & Wedding Venue. It forced the evacuations of more than 5,000 people in the area and destroyed at least 25 homes.

Evacuation centers are set up at:



Foundations Church, 1380 Denver Ave, Loveland

Estes Park Events Complex, 1125 Rooftop Way, Estes Park

Boulder County Fairgrounds, Exhibit Building, 9595 Nelson Rd, Longmont

In a Saturday morning update, officials said no additional structures were damaged by the fire overnight, and the fire has still not crossed Highway 34. They warned that elevated fire behavior is expected again on Saturday with the dry condition of fuels.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said a team went into the impacted area Saturday and confirmed 45 structures — 25 homes and 20 outbuildings — were destroyed in the fire.

The sheriff's office is looking for property owners on the following roads:



Cedar Creek Road

Spruce Mountain Drive

Green Ridge Road

Possum Court

Palisade Mountain Drive

Snow Top Drive

Bobcat Drive

If you own property on any of these roads and have not already received a phone call from Sheriff Feyen, please contact the Damage Assessment Center at (970) 980-2800, available from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Around 70% of the fire spans across United States Forest Service land and the other 30% encompasses private lands.

FEMA has authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs for the Alexander Mountain Fire.

🟥 1,553 acres

🟥 53% contained

🟥 Moss Rock remains only area under evacuation orders

🟥 5 structures destroyed

🟥 1 person dead, 4 firefighters injured

🟥 Cause unknown

The 1,553-acre Stone Canyon Fire, reported just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, is burning just west of Rabbit Mountain and northeast of Lyons. It has destroyed at least five homes. Human remains were found in one of the five homes, Boulder County Sheriff Curtis Johnson said during a press conference on Wednesday morning.

On Saturday morning, officials opened all of Stone Canyon Drive to residents and through traffic. The Moss Rock area is still hot and will remain closed due to the unsafe conditions.

Authorities completed a damage assessment Friday and found no additional destroyed homes. They are hopeful that full containment will occur Sunday.

FEMA has authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs for the Stone Canyon Fire.

🟥 480 acres

🟥 10% contained

🟥 575 homes evacuated across 5 subdivisions

🟥 No structures reported destroyed

🟥 5 firefighters hospitalized (4 for heat exhaustion, 1 for a seizure)

🟥 Arson suspected, cause unknown

The Quarry Fire, reported around 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, is burning near Deer Creek Canyon and forced the evacuation of more than 500 homes.

A Jefferson County deputy doing his regular patrol in the area Tuesday night spotted the fire. He encountered a small 10x10 spot fire that grew to 100 acres within about three hours.

According to Mark Techmeyer with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, as of Saturday morning, the fire was still 480 acres in size and 10% contained. He expects containment to jump as firefighters make progress on the fire lines.

Techmeyer urged evacuees to head to Dakota Ridge High School this weekend between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to register with the county and obtain badges that will be useful once the re-entry process starts.

The Quarry Fire is suspected of being an arson after fire investigators found some “weird items” at what they confirmed to be the source of the fire near Deer Creek "above Grizzly in the switchback area."

FEMA has authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs for the Quarry Fire.

🟥 7 acres

🟥 Fire PIO says fire perimeter is secure

🟥 All evacuation orders lifted

🟥 At least 2 structures destroyed

🟥 No injuries reported

🟥 Likely human-caused and accidental

The fully contained Lake Shore Fire, burning off Lake Shore Park Road near Gross Reservoir, is seven acres and was first reported Wednesday, July 31. The fire destroyed at least two homes.

All evacuation orders were lifted Thursday morning as firefighters made ground on the wildfire. The Boulder Office of Disaster Management said all road closures have been lifted as well.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office said it is in contact with two individuals regarding the start of the fire. They don't believe it was intentionally set, but it was human-caused.

🟥 Currant Creek Fire

🟥 Bucktail Fire

The 193-acre Currant Creek Fire is burning five miles northeast of Cedaredge in Delta County and is 95% contained. The fire was first reported Saturday, July 27. No structures have been reported lost. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

The 2,941-acre Bucktail Fire is burning 6.5 miles northeast of Nucla in Montrose County and is 0% contained. The fire was first reported around 11:20 a.m. Thursday, August 1. No structures have been reported lost. The cause of the fire is undetermined.





