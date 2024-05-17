Two people displaced after structure fire in Manitou Springs Thursday evening

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people are displaced after a structure fire Thursday evening, according to the Manitou Springs Volunteer Fire Department.

The call for the fire came in just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Beckers Lane and Manitou Avenue.

The department says the couple who lived at the residence wasn't home at the time the fire started. They say the house is unhabitable, and the Red Cross has been contacted to assist them.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

