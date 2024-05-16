Fire Station 24 going up at Interquest Pkwy & Powers Blvd

COLORADO SPRINGS — Construction of another new fire station is starting on the northeast side of Colorado Springs.

Station 24 is going in where Interquest Parkway meets Powers Boulevard.

It is a part of the city where rapid growth continues.

“That has an impact on our overall response time,” said Colorado Springs Fire Chief, Randy Royal, “So we have to try to keep up on making sure we're building stations in a timely manner.”

The goal for every call in the city is an eight minute or less response time.

“Even adding this station right here, doesn't mean the overall response time is going to slash, but the response time to this area is going to be way better,” said Royal.

The cost of the building and trucks to equip it is just over $12 million.

The goal to have Station 24 online and staffed is nine to ten months.

