Fire sparks along entrance road to Great Sand Dunes National Park

Firefighters are working to contain and extinguish a fire that started along the entrance road to the Great Sand Dunes National Park Wednesday afternoon.

The fire started around 3 p.m. when lightning struck the ground about a quarter-mile from the entrance road in the grasslands, park staff said.

The Rio Grande Division of Fire Prevention and Control and Mosca Fire Department are responding to the fire, along with national park staff.

The entrance is closed to inbound traffic and the visitor center is closed. The fire is burning within park boundaries southwest of the dunes.

As of 4:30 p.m., no evacuations are in place, though park staff said it may evacuate its visitors.

The region will see high fire danger on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service out of Pueblo. Much of central southern Colorado is under a red flag warning from 11 a.m. through 9 p.m. Wind gusts are expected to reach 45 mph.