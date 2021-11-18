Fire reported at business along I-25 in Fountain

FOUNTAIN — Crews are responding to a fire along I-25 in Fountain at what appears to be a business. A plume of smoke can be seen for some distance due to the fire.

Details are limited at this time. News5 has a crew on the way to gather more information. The fire does not appear to spreading to other areas of the business.

The fire and smoke are not impacting traffic on I-25 at this time.

Parts of the News5 viewing area are under Red Flag Warnings due to high fire conditions and wind. Those warnings are active until 11pm for northern El Paso County, Teller County, Fremont County, most of Douglas County, Park County, and Chaffee County.

CLICK HERE for the latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter