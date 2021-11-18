Brutally cold morning temperatures with areas of high fire danger later today

Today’s Forecast:

The forecast is going to be a bit odd today with a COLD morning start and high fire conditions through the evening.

Temperatures are going to start in the single digits and teens, but we should warm into the 40s and a few low 50s through the afternoon.

Strong winds and low humidity at the higher elevation zones like northern El Paso County, Teller, and Fremont Counties, are susceptible to high fire danger today.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 46; Low: 31. Mostly sunny with more clouds through the afternoon and warmer temperatures with a light breeze across most of the city. We'll see stronger winds on the far north and west sides of town where Red Flag conditions are expected.

PUEBLO: High: 50; Low: 25. Mostly sunny with some daytime clouds and chilly afternoon temperatures. The winds will stay pretty light today with lows in the 20s tonight.

CANON CITY: High: 53; Low: 36. Mild and breezy through the afternoon with Red Flag conditions extending into the evening. Despite a red flag warning through town, fire conditions are going to be much worse west through the valley and up into the mountains.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 50; Low: 31. Windy and cold today with increasing clouds through the afternoon. We're going to see high fire danger with Red Flag conditions into the afternoon and overnight hours. Wind gusts could be in the 15 to 30 mph range with very low humidity.

TRI-LAKES: High: 40s; Low: 30s. Cold and windy today with increasing fire danger through the afternoon and evening. Red Flag conditions will be in place later today with humidity in the single digits and wind gusts between 15 to 30 mph.

PLAINS: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Chilly and breezy across the plains with some of the strongest gusts south of Highway 50 near the Raton Mesa and out towards Baca county. We won't have Red Flag conditions today, and we'll stay dry with plenty of sunshine.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Windy at times with dry skies and a few more clouds through the afternoon.

MOUNTAINS: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Windy and cold today with red flag conditions in parts of Fremont, Teller, and western El Paso Counties. We'll see dry skies across the region with more clouds through the afternoon.

Extended Outlook:

Wave clouds will keep things overcast on Friday with warmer afternoon temperatures.

A cold front Saturday afternoon could bring a few isolated rain to snow showers across the Pikes Peak Region, but downslope winds will work to dry things out south of Monument Hill over Colorado Springs.

Dry and chilly weather is expected Sunday through Monday with warm and breezy conditions by next Tuesday.

Wednesday could pack some moisture with a chance for snow across most of the I-25 corridor.

