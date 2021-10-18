Fire on South Table Mountain estimated at 3-5 acres, now fully contained

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A small fire started burning at South Table Mountain early Monday morning, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Multiple fire agencies responded around 3:30 a.m. Monday. No structures were threatened. By 6:30 a.m., it was 100% contained, the sheriff's office said.

The fire was estimated between three and five acres.

Crews will work at the scene throughout Monday to ensure it doesn't flare up.

South Table Mountain is a mesa nestled up against the eastern side of downtown Golden.

The park is closed one hour before sunrise to one hour after sunset.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.