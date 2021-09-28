Fire officials prepared for aggressive attack on Silverthorne fire Tuesday morning

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo — More than 600 homes are under evacuation or pre-evacuation notice as a wildfire burns near Silverthorne, and officials said they are prepared to "hit it hard in the morning" ahead of favorable firefighting conditions Tuesday.

The fire is estimated at about 60 acres as of Tuesday morning, Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said.

Tuesday 11 a.m. Ptarmigan Fire update

Officials will hold an update Tuesday at 6 p.m. on the Summit County Facebook page. They are reminding visitors and residents to not fly drones around the wildfire.

Below is information on evacuations and pre-evacuations for the Ptarmigan Fire, with details on the fire underneath.

Evacuations

Around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Summit County Office of Emergency Management issued a new evacuation for Upper Angler Mountain. Fly Line Drive and Bald Eagle Road is now under pre-evacuation notice.

On Monday, around 5:30 p.m., the upper Hamilton Creek neighborhood was instructed to evacuate, followed a few hours later by the lower Hamilton Creek neighborhood. The Angler Mountain Ranch neighborhood and South 40 neighborhood are under pre-evacuation notice as well.

In total, about 300 residences were evacuated, according to Summit Fire & EMS. In total 617 residences are under evacuation or pre-evacuation orders, with a total risk value of $400 million, Summit County Sheriff FitzSimons said.

“Our top priority is public safety,” FitzSimons said. “We prefer to err more on the side of caution and make sure that we have everybody out before there is an imminent threat.”

He said it's easier to move people out of the neighborhoods in conditions like Monday evening than in a last-minute panic.

An American Red Cross evacuation shelter was established at Summit Middle School, located at 158 School Road in Frisco. The school is on a normal schedule Tuesday. A secondary shelter at the school will be set up Tuesday evening, FitzSimons said.

Click here to sign up for emergency alerts in Summit County. A public hotline is set up: 970-668-9700.

The Ptarmigan Fire, which was reported around 4:30 p.m. Monday, is burning primarily on Ptarmigan Peak in the White River National Forest. It's burning in heavy mixed timber, including dense stands of dead-standing and downed pines.

According to aerial mapping overnight, the fire was about 17 acres as of Monday at 10 p.m., officials said. It grew an estimated 40 acres overnight for a total around 60 acres, said Dillon District Ranger Adam Bianchi. Aircraft has not flown the fire to confirm this, but that is their estimate, he said.

Zach Zitterkopf

Fire officials started attacking the fire shortly after it was reported, including from their air.

On Monday afternoon, a Type I helicopter dropped buckets of water over the fire and two single-engine air tankers released lines of retardant. This vigorous aerial attack helped prevent the fire from reaching developed areas, officials said.

Justin Saunders | Submitted to Denver7

On Monday evening, fire officials said in a briefing that weather expected Tuesday are favorable for firefighting — lower overnight temperatures and higher humidity, plus a cold front arriving Tuesday.

Summit Fire & EMS Chief Travis Davis said crews will stay in the evacuated neighborhoods overnight to monitor the blaze. He said the goal is to "hit it hard in the morning" on Tuesday.

Bianchi said they saw a lot of fire activity overnight, despite dropping temperatures, which was unexpected. Some wind pushed the fire and embers north.

More firefighters and air resources arrived at the scene Tuesday morning, including engines from Clear Creek, Vail, Grand Fire, Leadville-Lake County, Eagle River and East Grand.

Hand crews will attempt to get into the area on foot Tuesday to start building fire lines, if possible.

Bianchi said a Chinook helicopter and a smaller helicopter will both drop as much water as possible on the fire Tuesday. Two 20-person hand crews are en-route to the fire and one suppression crew of seven people is currently working around the fire and directing air resources, he said.

The goal for Tuesday is to keep the fire from moving south and west, which is downhill toward housing developments. That side of the fire is mostly grass, sage and aspens, which will let crews engage the fire more aggressively, he said. A large air tanker will also work to put retardant in this area.

"Our hope now is get a little containment and catch it and prevent it from going to the west, is the goal," Bianchi said.

The next few days will depend on fire behavior Tuesday, but crews will continue to focus on main blaze and spot fires.

A joint fire command including Summit Fire & EMS, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Forest Service is managing the fire.

The social media accounts and websites for Summit County, Summit Fire & EMS, the Town of Silverthorne and the U.S. Forest Service will also post updates.

Recreational access to Ptarmigan Peak and Angler Mountain are closed. Summit Middle School and Silverthorne Elementary School are operating normally.

Do not fly drones in the area as it interferes with aerial firefighting.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the fire does cross a trail, Bianchi said.