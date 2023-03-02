Watch Now
Fire near U-Pull-&-Pay in Stratmoor area

A fire is burning near a field by the U Pull & Pay in the Stratmoor area in Colorado Springs.
Posted at 3:16 PM, Mar 02, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — A fire is burning in a field behind the U Pull & Pay in the Stratmoor area. The U-Pull-&-Pay is located of of CanAm Highway near the Stratmoor Valley Park and Trailhead.

There is no structural damage reported at the fire.

News5 has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
