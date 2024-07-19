Fire mitigation set to begin next month at Stratton Open Space

COLORADO SPRINGS — If you're a frequent hiker or biker, you may notice a few detour signs at a popular open space in Colorado Springs.

Fire mitigation is set to start next month in Stratton Open Space, which is located on the southwest side of the city.

The City of Colorado Springs says firefighters will work to make it more resistant to wildfires.

Officials say the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) and City Forestry staff will remove standing vegetation and clear any wooden debris on the ground.

More than 260 acres will be mitigated. The city says the space will remain open, but there will be temporary closures of some of the trails. They ask hikers and bikers to follow all the signs and detours.

