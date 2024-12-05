Watch Now
Fire in Pueblo burning near Fountain Creek and Highway 50 Thursday afternoon

A fire is burning east of Fountain Creek and north of Highway 50 on Thursday, according to the Pueblo Fire Department. The fire started around 4 p.m., and it is about one acre in size. At this time, no structures are being threatened.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. News5 has a crew at the scene and will update this web story as we learn more.

Community Members Voice Opinions About Proposed BUC-EE'S

Some residents living near the proposed site of a new Buc-ee's convenience store along I-25 and County Line Road are opposing the company's plans.

Palmer Lake community reacts to a potential Buc-ee's location in the town

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community