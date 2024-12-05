Fire in Pueblo burning near Fountain Creek and Highway 50 Thursday afternoon

PUEBLO — A fire is burning east of Fountain Creek and north of Highway 50 on Thursday, according to the Pueblo Fire Department.

The fire started around 4 p.m., and it is about one acre in size. At this time, no structures are being threatened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. News5 has a crew at the scene and will update this web story as we learn more.

