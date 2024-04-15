Fire burning on Fort Carson Monday afternoon, 50 acres in size

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson confirms with News5 that a fire about 50 acres in size in burning on Fort Carson's post.

According to a Fort Carson Spokesperson, the fire is burning in the large impact training area and was first noticed around 2:00 p.m. on Monday.

The Mountain Post says firefighters with the Fort Carson Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department are already on the scene working to get control of the flames.

At this time, certain training's on the installation have been stopped to allow crews to work the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as the situation develops.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.