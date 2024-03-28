Fire burning on Fort Carson, Colorado Springs Fire Department responding as mutual aid

FORT CARSON — A fire is burning on Fort Carson according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

At this time the CSFD is responding as mutual aid. It is currently unclear how the fire started or how big it is in size.

Correction: there is a fire happening on Fort Carson that is putting out a lot of smoke that is visible from most of the city. The CSFD has been requested mutual aid.



Fort Carson did say prescribed burns were scheduled to begin this week and run through April 15. It is unclear at this time if this fire is a result of a controlled burn getting out of control.

News5 has reached out to Fort Carson for any information about the fire and are told a press release is expected by 2:30 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

