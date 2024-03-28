Watch Now
Fire burning on Fort Carson, Colorado Springs Fire Department responding as mutual aid

Posted at 1:50 PM, Mar 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-28 16:00:55-04

FORT CARSON — A fire is burning on Fort Carson according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

At this time the CSFD is responding as mutual aid. It is currently unclear how the fire started or how big it is in size.

Fort Carson did say prescribed burns were scheduled to begin this week and run through April 15. It is unclear at this time if this fire is a result of a controlled burn getting out of control.

News5 has reached out to Fort Carson for any information about the fire and are told a press release is expected by 2:30 p.m.

WATCH: Fort Carson says it will be conducting proscribed burns this week

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.
