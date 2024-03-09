Watch Now
Finding affordable housing, main priority during the State of the Bases Address Friday

Posted at 6:08 PM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 20:08:24-05

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. — Finding affordable housing for service members and their families is a big issue for the United States Space Force.

Colonel David Hanson highlighted the issue at Friday's State of the Bases Address. Col. Hanson is the Space Base Delta 1 commander, covering southern Colorado.

His address covered issues happening at Peterson and Schriever Space Force Bases, as well as Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station.

WATCH: Full 2024 State of the Bases Address

Col. Hanson says all "on-base" housing is full with no ability to expand. Under his leadership, this is a big problem, especially because a lot of junior enlisted service members do not make much money.

"They don't get a huge paycheck, but they do great work for us. And, a lot of them are bringing families, spouses, and children. And, so finding affordable housing, in a good neighborhood near good schools is very important to us," said Col. Hanson.

Most of the 16,000 service members and civilians working for Space Base Delta 1 live off-base.

____

