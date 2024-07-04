Final preps for Paris: USA Women’s Cycling team training in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The USA Women’s Olympic Cycling team is in Colorado Springs for a training camp before heading off to the Olympics in Paris.

“We're training really full gas,” said Team USA Cyclist, Chloe Dygert.

The top women from cycling ‘s track, road and mountain biking disciplines training together and pushing each other during the camp.

“To be able to train with other people that challenge you and are the best at what they do, it makes you really click in, you can't mess around here,” said Team USA Cyclist, Haley Batten.

The USA Women’s Cycling team going to Paris includes previous Olympians, World Champions, and riders the coach sees as serious contenders.

“They'll deliver very well when it comes to Paris,” said Coach Gary Sutton.

Just over two weeks before the start of the Olympics the Women’s Cycling Team if taking on some very intense workouts.

“The harder the day is, the more I'm ready to fight,” said Batten, “I think I know how hard the race is going to be at the Olympics, it's the best riders in the world that I'm up against. And so, if I know how much I can suffer on these days, I know I'll be ready for that day.”

“We are doing everything we can to make sure that on the day of those races we are 100%,” said Dygert.

The best U.S. women’s cyclists are holding nothing back in training so they are ready to do the same at the Olympics.

