Filipino chef in Colorado Springs empowers community through culture and cuisine

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — As we celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May, a local restaurant owner wants to share her culture with the community.

Jolhea Bautista-Muhammad is an executive chef at a Filipino restaurant, The Kamayan Hideway. It's located at the iconic Satellite Hotel in Southeast Colorado Springs.

Bautista-Muhammad says her cooking journey started early. Her mother was her first cookbook.

"She would perfectly cook every single item. She was so passionate about it. That sparked passion in me," said Bautista-Muhammad.

That spark led to her catering business when she was 15 years old. Cooking has always been a part of her life.

Bautista-Muhammad says she won the Rocky Mountain Chefs Showcase in 2022, not with any dishes, but with her heritage.

"My jumbo lumpia, that I'm already known for... Lumpia Queen," said Bautista-Muhammad.

News5 asked her why cooking Filipino food is crucial to her.

"It's important to me to be able to share my culture, but not just my culture, but different cultures around the world, so food is my platform," said Bautista-Muhammad.

Bautista-Muhammad says her Filipino heritage is about community and wants to help empower the Southeast community.

"It's about the togetherness of people," said Bautista-Muhammad.

