Fighting truancy a top priority for new Pueblo School District 60 Superintendent

PUEBLO — Pueblo School District 60's new Superintendent says fighting truancy will be a top priority for her this school year.

Barbara Kimzey was selected for the role last month. She says she plans to tackle the problem of too many students missing school by tracking which students are chronically absent and then helping those students find solutions to their challenges.

"Students cannot learn if they're not at school," said Kimzey. "We can't teach them if they're not at school. So, really getting kids to school is the first step and then supporting them in being at school will be our continued effort throughout the school year."

Kimzey also plans to set up community and student committees so they can give ideas of how to improve District 60.

