Fight between families outside of Mountain Vista Community School leads to a lockdown

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The final days of school were anything but normal for students at Mountain Vista Community School in Colorado Springs.

Thursday morning, the school was put into a brief lockdown, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Officers were first dispatched around 11:00 a.m. after a disturbance at graduation involving families.

According to police, a fight broke out between several families, but police say they were able to quickly separate around six people who were involved in the incident.

Some minor injuries were reported.

Officers made contact with the school administration and made a plan to get the parents into a separate location.

Police say they are still investigating, and at this time, no charges have been filed.

