Federal jury indicts 24 for drug conspiracy tied to Colorado Springs

DENVER, COLORADO — A federal jury on Friday indicted 24 people on drug trafficking charges, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado.

The defendants allegedly participated in a conspiracy to distribute over 400 grams of fentanyl, over 50 grams of methamphetamine, 500 grams of a mixture containing methamphetamine, and a kilogram of heroin, according to allegations that were made in the indictment unsealed this month.

According to the indictment, certain members allegedly arranged for funds derived from drug distributions to be moved from Colorado to California. Funds were allegedly sent to Juan Demetrio Villalpando Dominguez in California, to be delivered to Juan Demetrio Villalpando Jr., in Mexico.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Inevestigation, and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Enforcement and Removal Operations' conducted this investigation. The prosecution will be handled by Assistant United States Attorneys Cyrus Chung and Alexander Duncan. This is a result of an investigation by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF). The OCDETF's job is to identify many criminal organizations that threaten communities in the United States.

Below is a list of those being charged, their ages, and where they're from:

Colorado:



Susana Elizabeth Carreno-Hernandez, 42, Colorado Springs

Xiomara Faith Fabres, 41, Colorado Springs

Ian Michael Payne, Jr., 36, Colorado Springs

Luis Daniel Feliciano Dejesus, 37, Denver

Uriel Flores, 31, Denver

Juan Antonio Serrano-Lopez, 34, Denver

Alberto Cervantes-Salazar, 36, Aurora

Jose Abel Otero-Correa, 23, Aurora

Stephanie Saavedra, 36, Littleton

California:

Jose Misael Alcaraz Cortez, 32, San Bernardino

Juan Demetrio Villalpando Dominguez, 63, West Covina

Mexico:

Cesar Octavio Vega Chacon, 45

Jose Ezequiel Alvarado-Villarreal, 23

Abymelec Alvarez-Miranda, 24

Manuel Campos, 37

Victor Edel Sandoval-Portel, 26

Leonel Villarreal-Olivas, age unknown

Juan Demetrio Villapando, Jr., 36

Yulissa Aleli Castaneda Medrano, 25

Nevada:

Jose Antonio Sanchez-Olmedo, 23, Las Vegas

Location Unknown:

Erasmo Franco-Gutierrez, 27

Christian Mercado, 31

Two additional defendants were identified by their nicknames "UM-5548" and "Ayon," according to the indictment.____

