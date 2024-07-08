Federal Bureau of Investigation warns of E-470 and ExpressToll text scams

DENVER — Toll road users beware, another wave of text message scams is targeting you for sensitive data according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

As we previously reported, this is not the first time the FBI first warned of a scam targeting toll road users back in April. A new wave of scam texts has been reported and looks like the image below.

E-470

ExpressToll and E-470 never collect any payment or personal information through text messages. If you have received one of the texts above the FBI suggests you do the following:

File a complaint with the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), www.ic3.gov [ic3.gov] , and be sure to include: the phone number from where the text originated and the website listed within the text.

, and be sure to include: the phone number from where the text originated and the website listed within the text. Check your account using the toll service's legitimate website.

Contact the toll service's customer service phone number.

Delete any smishing texts received.

If you clicked any link or provided your information, take efforts to secure your personal information and financial accounts. Dispute any unfamiliar charges.



