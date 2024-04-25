FBI warns of text scams targeting E-470 toll road users

The FBI is warning drivers about text scams attempting to get money from those who use the E-470 toll road, the E-470 Public Highway Authority posted on Facebook.
The public service announcement reminds drivers that E-470 and ExpressToll — the company which collects the electronic toll on the highway — do not ask for payment or personal information through text messages.
"For your own security, please do not click on any links or provide any personal information if you receive a text message," the FBI said in its public service announcement.
The FBI offers the following advice for any Coloradan who receives one of these texts:
- File a complaint with the Internet Crime Complaint Center.
- Check your account using the ExpressToll website.
- Contact ExpressToll's customer service phone number.
- Delete any scam texts.
- If you click any links or provide your personal information over text, take action to protect your data and financial accounts.