FBI warns of text scams targeting E-470 toll road users

The FBI is warning drivers about text scams attempting to get money from those who use the E-470 toll road, the E-470 Public Highway Authority posted on Facebook.

The public service announcement reminds drivers that E-470 and ExpressToll — the company which collects the electronic toll on the highway — do not ask for payment or personal information through text messages.

"For your own security, please do not click on any links or provide any personal information if you receive a text message," the FBI said in its public service announcement.

The FBI offers the following advice for any Coloradan who receives one of these texts:

