February officer-involved shooting in Security ruled justified says DA

SECURITY, Colo. — The Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office has delivered a ruling on an officer-involved shooting from February.

The DA's Office says that El Paso County Sheriff Deputy Mark Carle was justified in his use of physical force when responding to a shots fired call that escalated at a house at 66 Easy Street in Security. The response prompted a standoff in the area that lasted hours.

On the day of the shooting, the sheriff's office says they received a 9-1-1 call just before 2:30 p.m. on Monday regarding a felony menacing in the 60th block of Easy St. Just minutes later, the call was upgraded to a shots fired call.

The caller reported to police that her uncle, later identified as 52-year-old Robert Wood, was pointing a gun at the caller and her family while they were inside the house. The caller said Wood had shot the gun as she and her family were running from the house. The caller also reported that Wood was using meth at the time of the incident.

Shortly after deputies arrived, they said Wood shot at them after going in and out of his house multiple times. After moving into tactical positions, Deputy Carle made a move to confront Wood after he heard Wood shoot in the direction of another deputy taking cover.

The DA's office says Deputy Carle saw Wood blow smoke from the back door of the house wearing blue jeans. Deputy Carle took five shots at Wood's torso and legs, and one of those bullets struck Wood in the knee.

Wood would retreat into the home for several hours that evening before law enforcement used gas inside the building before entering to find Wood suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Wood was taken to UCHealth-Memorial Central Hospital for treatment.

Wood pleaded guilty to menacing and has been sentenced to three years in prison with the Department of Corrections.

____

