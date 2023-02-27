Deputy identified in shooting that occurred in a Security-Widefield neighborhood Monday

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has identified the deputy involved in a shooting that happened on Monday afternoon in Security-Widefield.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office was reporting a heavy law enforcement presence at Easy Street and Kiva Road.

The deputy involved in the incident is Deputy Mark Carle, who has been placed on administrative leave per the El Paso County Sheriff's Office's policy. Deputy Carle has been a member of the Patrol Division since April of 2018. The Colorado Springs Police Department is the lead invesigative agency of the deputy-involved shooting.

According to the Sheriff's Office, they received a 9-1-1 call just before 2:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon regarding a felony menacing in the 60th block of Easy St. A couple of minutes later, the Sheriff's Office then received a shots fired call.

El Paso County Sheriff's Deputies along with Fountain Police Department Officers responded to the Easy Street scene. Officers and Deputies saw the suspect in the home when they say the suspect fired at least one round at law enforcement. At this point, an El Paso County Deputy fired their duty weapon at least once at the suspect. It is unclear at this time if these were the shots that injured the suspect.

The suspect remained in the home Monday afternoon for several hours after having on-and-off communication with negotiators and the EPSO SWAT Team. At 6:42 p.m. the EPSO SWAT Team made entry into the home and arrested 52-year-old Robert Wood.

Wood was taken to a local hospital for treatment after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg during the incident.

As of 7:25 p.m. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office lifted the shelter-in-place order in the Security-Widefield neighborhood and reported there is no longer a threat to the community.

EPSO says there are no other injuries to report.

This is a developing situation and this article will be updated as more information is learned.

