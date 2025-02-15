FBI helping in search for missing Colorado college student

The FBI in Denver is assisting in a search for a missing college student. A statewide missing person alert was issued Friday night by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

On Thursday, the University of Colorado (CU) shared photos of Megan Trussell and said they are working with local and statewide law enforcement agencies to find her.

"She was last seen wearing a blue/gray jacket, dark-colored yoga-style pants and white platform sneakers. Based on information shared with CUPD, the last reported sighting of the student was Sunday, Feb. 9 in her residence hall," a news release from the university reads.

Friday night, CU provided an update stating the search was ongoing and that they were using resources on the ground and in the air.

"We understand that there have been questions about when the university publicly released information about Megan’s disappearance," a news release reads. "CUPD released information as soon as Megan’s missing status was confirmed and it was determined releasing such information would be helpful in the search. CUPD received a missing persons report on Wed. Feb. 12. If you have any information that could lead to the whereabouts of Megan, please contact CUPD at 303-492-6666 and reference CUPD case #2025-0291."





