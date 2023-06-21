COLORADO — A suspect stole and fatally crashed a Colorado State Patrol vehicle after fleeing from Otero County Sheriff's Deputies. It happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday when the Otero County Sheriff's Office attempted to contact a suspect, who then fled the scene along Highway 50 in Otero County.

The vehicle the suspect was driving was reported to be involved in a shots fired call, and the vehicle was also called in for allegedly causing multiple crashes involving himself and other vehicles. The sheriff's office contacted Colorado State Patrol for assistance in stopping him.

State Patrol was able to contact the suspect, however, while trying to arrest the suspect, he stole a marked Colorado State Patrol vehicle and fled the scene.

The vehicle continued to be pursued, and State Patrol Troopers placed "stop sticks" along Highway 50.

The suspect hit one of the stop sticks, lost control of the vehicle, and collided with a Commercial Motor Vehicle. The State Patrol vehicle caught fire, and the suspect was pulled from it by Troopers on scene. The suspect was then taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The driver of the Commercial Motor Vehicle was not injured, according to State Patrol.

For several hours, both directions of Highway 50 were blocked between the towns of Hasty and McClave. This stretch is located between Las Animas and Lamar at the borders of Bent and Prowers Counties. Shortly after 7 p.m., the highway reopened in both directions, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The name of the suspect will be released at a later time.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation will conduct the investigation, which at this time is ongoing.

