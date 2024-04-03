Farmers will start planting Pueblo Green Chiles next week

PUEBLO, Colo. — Farmers will begin planting the world famous Pueblo Green Chiles next week! Milberger Farms in Pueblo tells News5 they typically plant the first Chile seed during the second week of April.

They say this year's good spring weather has them on the right track. Milberger Farms also says they will plant millions of Chile seeds throughout their 45 acre farm, and it will take nearly three weeks to get all of them planted.

The Chiles will grow throughout the spring and summer before they are harvested and ready to be eaten at the end of July.

The Chiles are a big part of the annual Pueblo Chile and Frijole Festival. After last year's tough summer for farmers, a last-minute harvest helped most Chile growers.

WATCH: PUEBLO CHILE AND FRIJOLE FESTIVAL HAD ENOUGH CHILES FOR EVERYONE

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.