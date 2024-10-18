Family shares memories of 2 year old who died from Fentanyl

PUEBLO — A Pueblo family is hoping to get more answers after learning their two-year-old grandson died from a fentanyl overdose late last month.

Jose Naranjo says his grandson, Ezikeal died Sept. 23rd. The Pueblo County Coroner confirmed to News5 Ezikeal Aguilar died from "accidental fentanyl toxicity".

Pueblo police say they responded to a call for an unresponsive child on September 23rd but said the investigation is active and ongoing and did not provide further comment. News5 reached out to the District Attorney who said the case has not been sent to them.

"We’re just going through the motions," Denise Garcia, Naranjo's longtime girlfriend said. "It hurts, it hurts just knowing we’re never going to see him again,” Naranjo said.

The couple said the last few weeks have been torture as they grieve and try to get answers. They said their grandson was the light of their life and they cherished the moments they could spend with him.

"He would always give me flowers or a special rock, I was his nonna," Garcia said. The pair recounted some of their favorite memories with him at Mineral Palace Park.

"We cherished him, we loved him," Naranjo said.

