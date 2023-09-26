Family remembers loved one on National Day of Remembrance

COLORADO SPRINGS — Wednesday is National Day of Remembrance for homicide victims. It’s a time to remember those who lost their life to violence. One local organization is helping the loved ones who are left behind.

For 23 years, Mothers of Murdered Youth, also called MOMY, has helped hundreds of local families. One of those families seeking support had a loved one killed at Otis Park.

It’s been more than two years since Sara Aldaz lost her brother, Mitchell Arellano.

“It was the most shocking news that we got, that he had died, let alone that he was murdered,” said Aldaz.

She says he was shot 14 times.

“It was just complete shock and so many questions,” said Aldaz.

Mitch was 37 years old. The healing process has been challenging for Sara’s family.

“He always made you smile; he made you laugh. He had a great personality,” said Aldaz.

In the midst of her mourning, Sara found support on the MOMY Facebook page, where she connected with families who know her struggle.

“That person can never be replaced but the feelings that you get from that person continue on and the love that you got from that person carries on and that’s what is helpful with groups like that is people can understand that we’re not alone and we don’t have to do this by ourselves,” said Aldaz.

The group’s vice president, Jim Hughes, knows the pain of losing a loved one, having lost his son 15 years ago.

“Not just this day but every day I celebrate him, I try to live in his honor, keep his memory alive, and help others with the same,” said Hughes.

Like Jim, on today’s National Day of Remembrance, Sara has a heavy heart.

“We try to keep him in our hearts and in our minds and in our conversations to keep his memory but it’s just tough that he is gone way too early, and he left a lot of people behind that really cared about him,” said Aldaz.

Colorado Springs Police are still investigating Mitchell’s murder. Sara tells me the family is hoping to get justice.

