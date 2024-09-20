Family of girl paralyzed after shooting at The Citadel Mall react to security changes

COLORADO SPRINGS — The recent security upgrades to The Citadel Mall has left one Colorado Springs family with questions.

WATCH: How safety improvements at The Citadel Mall are impacting businesses and visitors

You may remember in May 2022, Makayla Anderson was in the parking lot of The Citadel Mall when she was hit by gunfire from two groups shooting at each other. She was 12 years old at the time. Anderson's now paralyzed, and her family is suing the mall and its ownership.

WATCH: Family of shooting victim sues The Citadel Mall

News5 reached out to her family to hear what they had to say about the security changes. Their attorney provided a Zoom meeting with Anderson's mom, Marjorie Bell.

"I think it took too long," said Bell. "Why did it have to take two and a half years to finally do something? The lack of care from the mall has affected my family so much and it needed to happen sooner. And I hope they do what they say they're going to do this time."

Bell said her daughter's condition remains the same as Anderson cannot walk or use her right arm.

You can watch the Zoom meeting below:

WATCH: Family of girl paralyzed at The Citadel Mall react to security changes

___





County Sheriff Plans To Appeal Suit Against Him To Colorado's Highest Court Years after the Huerfano County District Attorney sued the sheriff's office, at least 35 felony cases have been dismissed as the sheriff's office has not delivered evidence in a timely manner. Now the sheriff plans to fight the case and has another side of the story. 35 cases dismissed: Where justice stands as sheriff fights DA's lawsuit in Huerfano County

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.