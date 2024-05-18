Watch Now
Family displaced after house fire on the northeast side of Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Fire Department
Posted at 9:55 PM, May 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-17

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A family of four has been displaced after a house fire, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

It happened around 7:45 p.m. Friday on Cambria Court, which is located near the intersection of Vickers Drive and North Union Boulevard.

CSFD says the house experienced heavy damage, mostly to the second floor. They also say the family wasn't home when the fire started.

The house is currently uninhabitable, and the Red Cross has been contacted. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
