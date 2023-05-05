Watch Now
Fallen Deputy Andrew Peery added to Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial

El Paso County Sheriff's Office
El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Peery was killed in the line of duty on August 7, 2022.
Posted at 1:19 PM, May 05, 2023
GOLDEN — The name of El Paso County Deputy Andrew Peery, who died in the line of duty in August of 2022, will be added to the Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial in Golden, Colorado on Friday, May 5.

Four names will be added to the memorial this year. Four of these names added will be of officers who died between 2021 and 2022.

Those being honored include:

  • Miguel A. Ortiz, August 30, 2021
  • David E. Mize, December 19, 2021
  • Andrew S. Peery, August 7, 2022
  • Dillon M. Vakoff, September 11, 2022
  • Lucien J. Morgan, May 12, 1881
  • Benjamin A. Scott, April 1, 1882
  • James M. Campbell, October 15, 1945

Peery's name is also among the seven Colorado law enforcement names added to the National Fallen Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. All of the officers memorialized by the monument will be honored on Saturday, May 13.

