Fallen Deputy Andrew Peery added to Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial

GOLDEN — The name of El Paso County Deputy Andrew Peery, who died in the line of duty in August of 2022, will be added to the Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial in Golden, Colorado on Friday, May 5.

Four names will be added to the memorial this year. Four of these names added will be of officers who died between 2021 and 2022.

Those being honored include:



Miguel A. Ortiz, August 30, 2021

David E. Mize, December 19, 2021

Andrew S. Peery, August 7, 2022

Dillon M. Vakoff, September 11, 2022

Lucien J. Morgan, May 12, 1881

Benjamin A. Scott, April 1, 1882

James M. Campbell, October 15, 1945

Peery's name is also among the seven Colorado law enforcement names added to the National Fallen Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. All of the officers memorialized by the monument will be honored on Saturday, May 13.

____

