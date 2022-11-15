Facing inflation for holiday help: Care & Share Food Bank will focus on turkeys

COLORADO SPRINGS — “$4.19 for a dozen of grocery store eggs. That's a lot. It used to be less than $2. Not that long ago,” said Colorado Springs resident, Sandy Lamb.

For lamb it is a nuisance thet also raises concern for others who struggle financially.

“I feel bad for people that don't have enough.”

It is why Lamb is at Care & Share Food Bank dropping off a Thanksgiving turkey donation for the upcoming holiday.

“We send out polling data to our partner agencies on the increased need that they're seeing. And we're seeing a 20 to 30% increase in need. And that's really been sustained over the last many months,” said Care & Share President and CEO, Nate Springer.

Care and Share is a distribution center providing food resources to nearly 300 partner agencies in communities across Southern Colorado.

Inflation combined with supply-chain issues have required Care & Share to re-work its Thanksgiving food distribution plan.

This year the focus will be on turkeys because suppliers were not able to fill orders for Thanksgiving side-dish items.

“Our goal is to is to raise somewhere between nine and ten thousand turkeys this year, we've purchased about six thousand turkeys,” said Springer

It means Care & Share needs help from the community to come up with another three to four thousand turkeys by the end of the week.

“Saturday we’ll turn those turkeys around and distribute them all across southern Colorado to our 291 partner agencies,” said Springer, “So it's a quick turn.”

This year’s turkey focused plan is a way to help with the holiday, but also be realistic about the on-going impact of inflation.

“Inflation isn't going to decrease after the holidays, It's probably going to stay pretty consistent from what we see,” said Springer, So understanding that sustained need in the January, February, March months is really important for us.”

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.