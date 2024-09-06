Extradition hearing for Colorado Springs mom accused of killing two of her children adjourns until December

LONDON — Kimberlee Singler, the Colorado Springs mother accused of killing her two children will remain in custody in London, after an extradition hearing expected to wrap up Friday, adjourned until December.

Kimberlee Singler faces the following charges for an incident back in December of 2023:



murder

attempted murder

child abuse

On Friday, the prosecution asked for more time to review fresh evidence the United States wants to add to the case, due to scheduling concerns and obtaining the evidence the decision was made to adjourn until December 2.

The main focus of the three-day extradition hearing was around the European Convention on Human Rights. Edward Fitzgerald KC, Singler's defense attorney who has also represented WikiLeaks Co-Founder Julian Assange during his extradition case, argues that the extradition process would violate Article 3 of the convention and that defendants can not be extradited to a country where the sentence would not allow for parole.

Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights states that "no one shall be subjected to torture or inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment," by which Fitzgerald argued heavily Thursday that under Colorado law there are no cases with the charges that Singler faces would allow for her to be eligible for parole or some sort of commutation (reducing the severity of her punishment).

On Friday's closing arguments, Joel Smith with the prosecutor team for the United States interrupted Fitzgerald to present new evidence of a case brought to his attention that would show a commutation of sentence to a similar case of stature in Colorado. The case and news article that was cited have not been presented as evidence at this time and are being reviewed by the prosecution team.

Fitzgerald said he wanted 24 hours to review the case formally and not go off a news article, this was when the hearing was pushed to December, and both the prosecution were given a deadline of September 20, to provide further information on the evidence and the defense will have until October 18 to submit any fresh evidence.

The hearing will resume on December 2.

