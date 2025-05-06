Exterior renderings released for Colorado Springs Colorado Temple

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released an exterior rendering for the Colorado Springs Colorado Temple.

The temple will be built on an 18.6-acre site, which will be located at the south corner of Flying Horse Club Drive and Barossa Valley Road.

The plans include the following:



a single story temple around 45,000 square feet

a meetinghouse

an accompanying utility building

According to the Church, this will be the first temple in Colorado Springs. President Nelson made the announcement for the temple at the October, 2023 general conference.

“The ordinances and covenants of the temple are of eternal significance,” said President Nelson. “We continue to build more temples to make these sacred possibilities become a reality in each of your lives.”

Currently, there are operating temples in Denver and Fort Collins. The Church says the Grand Junction Colorado Temple is currently under construction.

The Church says there are nearly 150,000 Latter-day Saints in 310 congregations in Colorado.

___





