Expedited repairs get flood-damaged roads back open in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY — El Paso County road crews have been doing a lot of overtime, some have canceled vacations, with the goal of getting roads damaged and closed because of flooding back open.

“Almost all of them opened back up within 30 days. It is absolutely remarkable,” said El Paso County Public Works Deputy Director, Jack Ladley.

Close to two dozen roads in eastern El Paso County were closed and several dozen more suffered significant damage during the record rain and flooding in June of 2023.

The strategy has been quick fixes to get roads passable.

On some roads for example there are now temporary low-water crossings where culverts were washed out.

“Get that road safely back open so people can access their homes, access businesses, emergency responders can access,” said Ladley.

Crews will eventually return for more permanent fixes.

Two roads remain closed.

Fixes to the bridge washout on Peyton Highway should be completed before the end of July.

There is no estimate for repairs on J.D. Johnson Road because damage was so extensive, and planners want to resolve flooding issues in the area previously.

