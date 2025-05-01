Expect to get your property valuation notices in the next few days

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — In the next few days, expect to get your property valuation notices from the county assessor. They get sent out in May every two years.
It was two years ago that property owners throughout Colorado were outraged over sky high property tax statements.
This time around, most homeowners are getting some relief, partly thanks to new legislation passed by lawmakers.
Values of the homes, for the most part, have held steady and that whirlwind after the chaotic reassessment in 2023 has seemingly calmed. Turmoil during that time over massive increases in property values and taxes not the case this time around.
"We're experiencing flat values really, across all property classes," said Toby Damisch, Assessor, Douglas County. "Those of you here all know that it was a pretty extreme situation in '23, a lot of drama, a lot of stress, not just for the Colorado assessors and their staff, but for homeowners across the state of Colorado."
Assessors also say the cost to own a home in Colorado is the highest it's ever been.
While next year's tax bill will be a relief for many, they all agree the increase in home insurance and interest rates is still a serious problem.
