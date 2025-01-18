Eviction Prevention Assistance Program receiving money from the City of Pueblo

PUEBLO — In Pueblo, a program helping people stay in their homes is getting a boost in funding. The Eviction Prevention Assistance Program will be getting $100,000 from the city.

For context, 83 people applied for help through this program last year, and nearly all of them were able to stay in their homes.

"This is something where these households are one step away from homelessness, and so, if we can keep them in their home, keep them achieving that housing stability, it is key to their success," said Melissa Cook, Interim Housing Administrator.

The $100,000 comes from the Federal Cares Act, and Pueblo City Council will vote on the funding by the end of the month.

