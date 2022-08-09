The first-ever national mullet circuit coming to The Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO — Mullet enthusiasts and spectators can experience a unique event as the USA Mullet Championship official qualifying event comes to the Colorado State Fair for the first time this year.

“The Mullet Lifestyle resonates with Coloradoans,” said USA Mullet Championships founder Kevin Begola. “We expect to see superior mullets and individuals who are committed to the mullet lifestyle.”

USA Mullet Championships considers itself the nation’s official mullet-ranking authority and determines the best of the business-in-the-front, party-in-the-back hairstyle. Top mullet competitors come from around the region and can participate in the event. Judges will assess multiple categories, including adult male, adult female (femullet), teen and children.

The winner of USA Mullet Championships Colorado State Fair competition will automatically earn a spot in the highly competitive “Top 25” for the Mane Event this Fall. The top-ranked mullets will also win a total of $1,000 in prizes.

The event is included in the State Fair General Admission and will take place at 8 PM on Friday, August 26th at the American Furniture Wearhouse Amphitheater.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.