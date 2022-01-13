"Everyday Eats," helping Coloradoans over 60 eat better

COLORADO SPRINGS — There is a harsh reality on hunger in Colorado--too many senior citizens are not getting the nutritious foods they need. "We have very, very high hunger among the folks that are over 60,” said Colorado Human Services, Food Distribution Programs Manager, Kathy Underhill, Colorado ranks in the top ten for food insecurity among older adults.

A newly launched program called Everyday Eats is aimed at easing the issue. The once-a-month food program provides nutritious and filling food staples. "So, it's all those things that if you and I were going to the grocery store we would buy in the center aisles, our soup, our cereal, our rice and pasta, our canned proteins," said Underhill. It frees up more of a senior’s grocery budget for fresh items like produce.

“It is a very friendly program,” said Underhill, “There isn’t a lot of paperwork or bureaucracy involved.” Everyday Eats is for qualifying Coloradoans over the age of 60. It is available in every Colorado County. Details on who qualifies and how to register for the program can be found online at EveryDayEatsCO.com